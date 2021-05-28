Connect with us

Uncategorized

Rob Rinder is fighting for justice for everyone

Published

12 seconds ago

on

By



Rob Rinder is best known throughout television as Judge Rinder. But he is also a very skilled lawyer. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

He has made numerous television appearances including documentaries about the history and holocaust of his Jews. He talks to Krish Rob about how he became a lawyer and celebrity, why he cares about his identity politics and his concerns about the British legal system. ——- See more of our explanatory series here – https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXjqQf1xYLQ6bu-iixvoFTVsiXQVlVniX
Get more news on our site – https://www.channel4.com/news/

Follow us: Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/Channel4News/
Twitter – https://twitter.com/Channel4News .

source

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: