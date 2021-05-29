Los Angeles Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes: Three Questions





The El Clasico date in California is nearing! To prepare for Saturday’s big game, I checked in with … myself, as I came across LA Galaxy’s coverage, for LAG Confidential, as well as San Jose Earthquakes of this great location. Thanks so much to … for answering my own questions about the Galaxy.

Center Line Soccer asks about LAG Confidential:

1. The galaxy has struggled for several years but they start the season well. What has changed to make things better so far?

The biggest change is the arrival of Greg Fannie as Head Coach. By joining a track record in MLS and a history with Galaxy as a player, his hiring seemed like a great step on paper, so it turns out to be so far. Vanney is especially good for this project because he designed a bigger transformation in the Toronto FC team, and because he is a flexible coach. He knew he wouldn’t get three years to figure things out, and so he set out to try to fix what he could with the remaining bits, while being extremely aggressive about handing over the list.

The result is that all aspects of team play are improved. They are playing as a team again, they have energy, they stay in matches and they seem to grow. It’s still too early, so I guess things can go downhill, which will undoubtedly be music to Earthquakes fans’ ears, but Vanney helped unlock it all.

2. What are your current concerns about the Galaxy device? They are coming out of a loss.

That’s right, they lost, 3-0 to Portland Timbers on the road last weekend. But this person’s game state is important. Los Angeles downplayed a man by half because Derek Williams faced one of the worst tackles you’ll see on Andy Polo before the break. The Timbers ran riots after that. Underestimating a man on the road and playing without the player was a huge upgrade in defense until the intervention really damaged the galaxy out there.

This should be a major concern for the next few games, defense. While I think the defenders have been going strong this season, in Jorge Villavana and Julian Araujo, the central defense was more of an adventure, and with Williams out for the foreseeable future, it looks like he will be Danielle Stres and Nick Depoy. They can play well enough, but Quakes should lick their chops at the prospect of running the numbers on this duo, at a fast pace, because I think that’s a major weakness for the Galaxy device.

3. Is the rivalry still in place from the Galaxy side?

It’s low, in my opinion, and there are several reasons for this. First, the team has a lot of new players, and a lot of them are being told that the California Clasico is a big deal. Some who are not from the United States, may not really be aware of the natural rivalry in the Los Angeles Bay Area in all sports. While Native Los Angeles area residents and a few long-played players get it, it’s still a learning experience for a lot of players.

Another reason is that these two teams haven’t been good for long. While competitions usually rise above the performance of teams at a given time, there is no doubt that they get bigger when teams play big and meaningful matches against one another. Maybe he will return this season? This is possible, and if it does, it could rise again.

Finally, I know the people of San Jose won’t like this, but: I think this Galaxy Team thinks the rivalry with LAFC is bigger at the moment. Araujo spoke at length about El Trafico motivating him, and newcomer Jonathan Bond used the LAFC rivalry as a measuring stick for the upcoming Clásico. Of course, the Galaxy has been more successful at El Trafico overall than El Clásico in recent years, so that might be far from their opinion. I have a feeling that we are still seeing some fire in the stadium on Saturday.

You can find my answers to my questions about earthquakes at LAG Confidential.

what do you think? Leave a comment below.

