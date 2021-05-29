Fishmonger’s Hall: MI5 and police failures lead to the deaths of Saskia Jones and Jack Merritt





Jack Merritt was 25 when he was stabbed to death by terrorist attacks on the London Bridge and Saskia Jones was just 23.

The inquiry jury found that they had been killed illegally and that police and security agencies had caused numerous reprehensible failures to their deaths. The UK's top anti-terrorism officer today apologized to their families, the jury said the agency had been "blind" to the dangers posed by Usman Khan.



