Earthquake information: strong mag. 5.0 – 9.5 km north of Bandar Ganafa, Bushehr, Iran, on May 29 1:05 am (GMT +4: 30)





A magnitude 5.0 earthquake at a depth of 10 km

May 28 20:40 UTC: First to report: VolcanoDiscovery after 5 minutes. May 28 20:42: GFZ data updates are in use

Update Friday, May 28, 2021, 8:48 PM

An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale 10 km northeast of Bandar Janafa, Iran

5.0 May 29 earthquake 1:05 am (GMT +4: 30)

The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reported that a 5.0-magnitude earthquake occurred just 12 minutes ago 10 kilometers northeast of Bandar Gnaveh, and the earthquake struck 10 kilometers below the epicenter near Bandar Gnaveh. Bushehr, Iran, after midnight Saturday May 29, 2021 12:35 am local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. The Seismological Center (EMSC) also recorded the magnitude 5.0 earthquake, and based on the preliminary seismic data, many people probably felt the earthquake in the epicenter area. It should not have caused much damage, other than falling off shelves, broken windows, etc. In Bandar Ganavieh (slope 52800) located 10 kilometers from the epicenter, the earthquake should have been felt as a slight shaking. It was felt in Khark (population 8,200) located 49 km from the epicenter, Borazgan (population 86,100) 78 km away, Doujonbadan (94,600 inhabitants) 81 km away, Bushehr (population 165,400) 82 km away, and Bushehr (pop.165400) 82 km away. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these change and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you are or have been in this area during an earthquake, help others post your feedback and submit a quick report here.

Date & Time: May 28, 2021 20:35:51 UTC – Local Time at Epicenter: May 29 1:05 AM (GMT + 4:30) Size: 5 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude / Center Longitude: 29.66 ° N / 50.55 ° E (Bushehr, Iran) Nearby towns and cities: 10 km (6 mi) northeast of Bandar Janafa (Population: 52,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 49 km (31 miles) north of Khark (Population: 8,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 78 km (48 mi) west of Borazgan (Population: 86,100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 81 km (51 mi) southwest of Dogonpadan (Kohjilweh and Boyer Ahmed) (Population: 94,600) -> See earthquakes nearby! 82 km (51 mi) northwest of Bushehr (Population: 165,400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 82 km (51 mi) northwest of Bushehr (Population: 165,400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 251 km (156 mi)) east of Kuwait City (the capital, Kuwait) (Population: 60,100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 350 km (217 miles) southwest of Isfahan (Population: 1,547,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 382 km (237 miles) north of Manama (Bahrain) (Population: 147,100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 676 km (420 mi) south of Tehran (population: 7,153,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Clear Sky 31.4 ° C (89 ° F), humidity: 30%, winds: 1 m / s (1 knot) of WBasic data source: GFZ (German Research Center for Geosciences) Energy released Rated: 2 x 1012 joules (554 mWh, equivalent to 477 tons of TNT) More information

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short "Felt It" report! Other users would love to hear about it and also if you don't feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. Data of the earthquake itself has been reported by various agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Depth Location Source 5.010 km near Pasargad, Fars, Iran GFZunspecifiedn / South Iran Volcano Discovery 4.92 km South Iran SC 5.010 km Iran: 29 km from Papamonir, Persersk 4.910 km 26 km northeast from Bandar Iran Geno

Contribution:

188.9 km east of the epicenter [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III): earthquake 2 users found this interesting.

Shiraz, Iran (292.8 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 2-5secs: approx 4-5sec | 2 users found this interesting.

Genave bender / MMI IV / Horizontal swing (Side) / 10-15 sec

26.6 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Shiraz (186.5 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal oscillation (Side) / 10-15 sec

Chandigarh / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Single vertical bump

Ahmadi (81.6 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 sec

Kuwait / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / 10-15 seconds

Kuwait (250.7 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 1-2 min

10.4 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 5-10 sec

Aftershocks

More information

Depending on its size, the fissure that was active during the earthquake ruptured along roughly the surface. 10 km2 (= 4 square miles) as a first-degree estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 5 km (3 mi) long, and aftershocks typically occur during the days and weeks following the earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approximately. Twice the length of the cracking area The broad linear arrangement of aftershock epis often includes the main shock rupture zone (see map below for verification) recorded aftershocks, most recent first (6 earthquakes to date, updated frequently):

May 29, 2021 05:26 UTC

| M 2.9 |

26 km (16.2 mi) deep

|

16 km (10 miles) distance

| IRSC | details

May 29, 2021, 04:05 UTC

| M 3.5 |

21 km (13 mi) deep

|

2 km (1 mile) distance

| IRSC | details

May 29, 2021 02:57 UTC

| 2.7 m |

24 km (14.9 mi) deep

|

Distance 18 km (11 miles)

| IRSC | details

May 29, 2021, 02:12 UTC

| 4.6 M |

10 km (6.2 mi) deep

|

10 km (6 miles) distance

| GFZ | details

May 29, 2021, 02:00 UTC

| 2.7 m |

10 km (6.2 mi) deep

|

13 km (8 miles) distance

| IRSC | details

May 29, 2021 1:48 UTC

| 3.9 m |

10 km (6.2 mi) deep

|

7 km (5 miles) distance

| IRSC | Details Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while we search through millions of records, this may take up to 20-30 seconds.

