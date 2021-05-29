The Democratic Republic of the Congo was struck by 61 earthquakes the day after a volcano erupted





Details were clarified in a daily report prepared for the government by the Goma Volcanic Observatory (GVO), and seen by CNN. She explained that the crater “continues to collapse, which contributed to the earthquake and caused visible ash emissions from Goma.”

The 11,500-foot-high volcano is located about 15 kilometers (9 miles) from the city of Goma which has an official population of 670,000, although several NGOs estimate that it is close to a million people.

A provincial government spokesman said on Friday that about 400,000 people have fled the city while officials have warned of another eruption. The first explosion last Saturday killed at least 31 people.

Since then, the region has witnessed a series of earthquakes and earthquakes, felt as far away as the Rwandan capital, Kigali, more than 100 kilometers from the volcano in Virunga National Park.

The report warned that lava flows “could cause suffocation, severe burns or death.”

It has identified four possible scenarios, the best case of which earthquakes have stopped and no second eruption occurs.

But it also warned that as magma continued to move through a fissure toward Lake Kivu, there was a possibility of a volcanic eruption, as a volcanic eruption beneath the lake could release volatile debris and emit toxic gases. This may be the worst-case scenario.

“If a lava erupts in the Kivu River, stay at a great distance because the explosions could produce dangerous projectiles,” the report said.

A volcanic eruption, landslide, or major earthquake may destabilize the deep waters of the lake and emit dissolved gases.

Gas emissions are likely to become more frequent in the coming months anyway due to the increase in the volume of underground magma.

The report said the cracks could release lethal concentrations of gases, urging people to stay away and supervise children in low-lying areas.

The report added that people should take precautions in using water for drinking and washing vegetables as volcanic ash may have contaminated reservoirs.

Reported by Larry Madhu from Goma, Martin Guillando, Sarah Dean and Angela Dewan from London.

