Belarusian leader joins Putin and accuses West of destabilizing his country – BBC News





Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has accused the West of trying to destabilize his country by holding talks with its main ally, Russian President Putin. The two men pledged to strengthen the alliance. It is an international condemnation of Belarus for forcing Ryanair to land to arrest an opposition journalist. The UK and EU have called for the immediate release of Roman Protasevich and banned flights to Belarus, while Brussels threatens to impose economic sanctions. President Lukashenko's Kremlin-backed regime accuses him of widespread repression and human rights abuses. Sophie Raworth presents on BBC News ten articles by Sarah Rainsford from the capital Minsk.

