The world’s longest earthquake lasted 32 years – possibly killing thousands of people | Science | News





Researchers from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore have identified the longest known earthquake in the world. The so-called “slow slide event” likely began off the coast of Sumatra in 1829, before culminating in a major disaster 32 years later. A paper published in Nature Geoscience found a link between the decades-long event and a powerful 8.5-magnitude earthquake in 1861.

An earthquake in 1861 erupted along the Giant Sundra River – a fault line east of Sumatra – and caused a devastating tsunami.

A tsunami is believed to have struck more than 300 miles (500 km) off the coast, killing several thousand people.

The tremors were felt in as far away as Malaysia, and the aftershocks continued to shake the region for another seven months.

By identifying a potential source of the disaster, scientists want to help spot dangerous earthquakes in the future.

Read more: Hawaiian volcano warning: Earthquake hits beneath Kīlauea volcano

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), slow slip events are sometimes known as “slow earthquakes.”

Tremors begin when a fault line begins to slip – as it would in a normal earthquake – but at a slow pace.

Earthquakes can take several days to finish, instead of seconds, but the new study shows they can last longer.

Slow-slide events are often recorded at Kilauea, which is the most active of the five volcanoes that make up the Big Island of Hawaii.

The US Geological Survey said: “However, slow earthquakes do not produce any seismic waves and thus do not cause any of the destructive vibrations of a regular earthquake.

The reef observed near Simeulue appears to show a repeated history of movement along the rift between 1738 and 1861.

For about 90 years, coral has shown that the Earth is dropping at a very steady rate from about 1 to 2 millimeters per year.

Sometime around 1982, a sudden change in seismic activity caused the corals to sink at a rate seven times faster – a slow slide occurred.

But that all changed in 1861 as a large earthquake caused the sinking to change again.

The slow slide event may be a catalyst or trigger for an 8.5-magnitude earthquake.

Rishav Malik, PhD student and lead author of the study, told Scientific American that the earthquakes may have created some tension along one part of the rift but put more pressure on another.

He said, “It’s like a bunch of springs. If one of them releases, the others must bear that load.”

According to the US Geological Survey, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake in Anchorage, Alaska, could be caused by a combination of seismic events, including a slow slide event.

In a paper published in Geophysical Research Letters, the study authors write: “Earthquake was encouraged by a build-up of stress caused by a slow slide on the surface between the plate and the North American plate.

“Slow slip events also more than doubled the M3 earthquake rate at Cook Inlet beginning in the 1990s.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos