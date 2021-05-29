11 women accuse producer Charlie Hanson of misconduct





For almost 40 years Charlie Hanson has been one of the leading producers of British comedy and television. He has made programs for a number of broadcasters, including Channel 4. But now he denounces sexual assault and predatory behavior after 11 women filed. In this program we have spoken to these 10 women who determine claims about sexual abuse and misconduct in those years. Since the BAFTA suspended Mr. Hanson, the alleged behavior “has no place in our industry.” Charlie Hanson has categorically denied all of these claims and has promised to cooperate with any inquiries. ———————– (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

