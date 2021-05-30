Earthquake reported (unconfirmed): 1 km northeast of Sylhet, Bangladesh, May 29, 2021 22:39 GMT





Sylhet (0.9 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Slight vibration (MMI IV) / Clank, shake / 2-5 seconds: That was a terrible shock | 2 users found this interesting. (Reported by our app)

1.9 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III)

Sylhet (5.4 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / single vertical bump / Very short

0.8 km west of the epicenter [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III)

2.4 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] Mild vibration (MMI V) / single head projection / 1-2 sec

Sylhet / very weak vibration (MMI II) / very short

Khojkholma, Sylhet / MMI II / Single side vibration

Sylhet / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 sec

Sylhet / Moderate Vibration (MMI V): Really dangerous to encounter

Khojkholma, Sylhet / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Single Side Vibration / Extra Short

1.8 km ESE from the epicenter [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III) / Very short

Sylhet, Daptaripara, Raynogor (1.3 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 1-2 seconds (reported with our app)

2.7 km ENE or epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / Very short

Sylhet / very weak vibration (MMI II) / very short

Sylhet / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Single Side Vibration / Extra Short: Very Frightened

Mojomdial Sylhet / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Rattling, Shaking / 1-2 sec

0.1 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Light vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (Side) / Very short (reported with our app)

Sylhet (2 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Sylhet, Bangladesh / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Clank, shake / 1-2sec: It was probably 5.0 vibrating, was really vibrating but short-lived

Sylhet / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Clank, shake / Very short: I fell asleep after the shake, I got up and ran quietly outside.

1.1 km south of the epicenter [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal oscillation (Side) / 5-10 sec

Silhouette / light shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

1.7 km west of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / single vertical bump / Very short

0.4 km ENE or epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single head projection / 1-2 seconds: the tenth time

Sylhet, Bangladesh / Mild shaking (MMI V) / Rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Sylhet (1.4 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Too short

Sylhet, Bangladesh / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (side) / 2-5 sec

1.4 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III)

Sylhet (2.1 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / single vertical bump / 2-5 seconds (reported with our app)





