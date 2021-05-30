



Lineup notes:

LA Galaxy returns to Dignity Health Sports Park for the first edition of this year’s Clasico California live on TUDN and UniMás and coach Greg Fannie will make three changes to the starting line-up such as Sasha Kljestan (very good at soccer), Nick Depoy (also very good at football) Football) and Cameron Dunbar (very good at football) in the starting lineup instead of Derek Williams (suspension), Sebastian Litgate (international) and Samuel Grander (not 100%). In the net, Englishman Jonathan Bond appears, the most talented soccer player J Bond who has set foot in Los Angeles, but he is probably not the most talented secret agent. Bond emerged as the best XI candidate in Major League Soccer. On the right is the talented, benevolent and versatile Julian Araujo, one of the brightest young defensive talents in the league. This year Araujo went on to show why he is one of the best young defenders in the USMNT rally. Nick Depoy made his start in the middle, where he entered the place of commentator Derek Williams. DePuy became a mainstay along the line of defense last season after playing notable games for Los Dos in previous years. Los Angeles Galaxy veteran Danielle Stres made another start along the back-streak after appearing in every previous game this season. SoCal and Los Dos are one of the longest running LA Galaxy players. On the left is Jorge Villavana, who lives in the Major League Soccer Sueño after returning home to Southern California to play for his local team, LA Galaxy. Villavana closed the left side of defense and provided a veteran presence along the back line. In the middle is Jonathan dos Santos, a Mexican international who this year has shown why he can be one of the best central midfielders in the Major League Soccer. JDS will head Midfield Saturday. Along with Mexican international JDS is USMNT veteran Sacha Kljestan, another product from SoCal that made its debut this year. Saturday marks the start of Klestan’s 253rd Major League Soccer. Abroad is the French designated player Kevin Cabral, who is making his second straight start and his third consecutive appearance since joining AS Troyes in France. Cabral will be looking for a versatile artistic dynamic for Saturday’s Galaxy attack. On the flip side is LA Galaxy Academy producer and local producer Cameron Dunbar, one of the promising young talents that has exited LA Galaxy Academy. Dunbar takes off for the second time ever in Major League Soccer. Evrin Alvarez, a talented young Mexican international who is making his fourth start of the season, is the one who controls the attack. Alvarez has all the tools to be an outstanding playmaker and will look to create opportunities in exchange for SJ. The top is Chicharito. He is scoring goals and championing mental health, and if you are rooted in anything but his success in life, you must reconsider your worldview.

Game notes:

LA is 32-26-16 against the San Jose Earthquakes all-time in MLS while playing in the regular season. At home, the galaxy is 21-8-6 all the time versus earthquakes. Los Angeles best San Jose. Galaxy’s final victory over San Jose at Dignity Health Sports on August 29, 2020, came with a 3-2 victory with two goals from defender Daniel Stres, forward Christian Pavon and midfielder Sebastian Lillett. The Los Angeles Galaxy equalized 3-0-0 when he scored the first goal and took the lead at the end of the first half of the season.

Storylines:

Could the Galaxy recover from last weekend’s loss to Portland? Will Chicharito be back in the results list? How will Cameron Dunbar start in his second MLS match? How will Nick DePuy go into the defense against SJ’s attack? Can Kevin Cabral admire his debut on his home turf?

Quick hitting:

Los Angeles Galaxy Statement on Racial Violation directed at Derek Williams. Match Preview: PrimeBlue on Saturday: Return of the Fans. Season tickets and single game available:

