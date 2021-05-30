Covid scammer in India sells counterfeit drugs and medical supplies – BBC News





While India continues to struggle with a second devastating wave in Covid, Delhi police have made more than 350 arrests for fraud in connection with fake medical supplies. Many families have been victims of the victim as they sell fake oxygen and drugs on social media. A senior police officer has told the BBC that scammers are costing people their lives and how much they commit crimes against humanity. Clive Myrie presents Orla Guerin at BBC News at Ten in Delhi. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

