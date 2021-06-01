Tsunami Awareness: An Inside Look at Oregon Emergency Coordination Center | local news





Salem, Oregon (KPTV) – FOX 12 takes an inside look at how Oregon emergency officials prepare and respond to the tsunami, as well as the tools in place to help save lives.

Empty seats, fixed telephones, and an observation map don’t show any imminent threat of an earthquake or tsunami, but when the time for disaster strikes, the Oregon Emergency Coordination Center comes alive.

“When something happens, all this information will appear here,” Althea Rizzo explained.

Rizzo is the coordinator of the Geological Hazards Program in the Oregon Office of Emergency Management. She explains that there are two types of tsunamis that can hit the Oregon coast.

(KPTV photo)

“We get local tsunamis caused by the Cascadia subduction zone, which means everyone in the Pacific Northwest will be affected by the earthquake and then the tsunami, but then we also get distant tsunamis from somewhere else,” she said.

The last time a distant tsunami occurred on the Oregon coast was in 2011 after a major earthquake in Japan. According to the state, it contributed to the killing of four people and damage to ports and ports. Seismic counters, buoys, and ocean floor sensors help generate attention.

In these types of tsunamis, Rizzo says it’s all about public education. Oregonians have several hours notice and will be safe as long as they stay out of the water. Officials will close beaches and evacuate people. It is the “big event” – the Cascadia earthquake and tsunami – and that is far more disturbing.

“The trick here is that we don’t know when it’s going to happen,” said Rizzo.

The OEM is working with federal and local agencies to get a plan that everyone can pull off the shelves and put into action right away, with things like early positioning to provide help quickly.

“Even when that bad day happens, the feds know to leave supplies there and then we already have a plan to move supplies from there to the local communities,” Rizzo said. “If you feel the ground is shaking and that is enough to knock you over everywhere, that’s when you know you’ve experienced the Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and that a tsunami is coming to you in 15 to 20 minutes – that’s the amount of time you have to get past the earthquake and climb to higher ground.”

The blue lines of the tsunami evacuation zone and the markings on the Oregon coast are signs of where to go to reach safety. Regarding earthquake warnings, a new system called Shake Alert was launched across the West Coast last March. The Oregon Hazards Lab at the University of Oregon plays a major role in the program, which uses seismic monitoring stations to sense activity and locate it.

“When they detect very large movements, we are particularly interested in saying that this could be a major earthquake, we need to take it more seriously – generate an alert and even get to the point of issuing a tsunami warning once detected,” he said. Leland O’Driscoll, Program Director at the Oregon Risk Lab.

It sends an emergency earthquake notification directly to your phone.

“Alerts will be issued either directly when the shaking starts if you are really close to the epicenter or if you are far from you, you will receive increasingly advanced notification to take such a precaution,” O’Driscoll said.

It can also assist with automatic actions such as opening fire doors, slowing down trains, or notifying the ODOT to close bridge entrances – all to help save lives.

State officials remind all residents of Oregon to have access to food, water and supplies to spend two weeks alone in the event of a disaster. Remember that in case of an earthquake you fall, cover and clamp during shaking, then hit higher ground if you are on the coast.

