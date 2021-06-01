Uncategorized
Former CIA leader calls for tighter control of global biological laboratories after Covid pandemic – BBC News
The former CIA chief has told the BBC that there is an urgent need for tighter controls on biological laboratories around the world to prevent another pandemic similar to Covid-19. General David Petraeus says world leaders need to address the issue at a G7 summit in Cornwall next month. Clive Myrie has been featured in the BBC News Ten film by world editor John Simpson. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
