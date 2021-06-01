



a. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

On November 26, 2019, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Albania at 3.54 am local time, 30 kilometers west of Tirana, at a depth of 10 kilometers. A second earthquake of magnitude 5.4 at 7.10 a.m. was followed by its epicenter near Durrs (34 km northwest Tirana) and aftershocks (peaking above 4 degrees) in subsequent weeks. According to official sources, a total of 51 people were lost and 913 people were injured. The government of Albania (GoA) declared a state of emergency on November 27 and lasted for 30 days, and was subsequently extended until March 31, 2020.

The worst affected administrative regions were the provinces of Durrs, Lisse and Tirana. Structural damage was widespread, but it focused on old buildings and buildings that were built with poor building practices in the transition zone in the 1990s and early 2000s. Additional administrative areas considered as secondary affected are those to which people have been evacuated by the government, including Berat, Dibir, Elbasan, Fyer, Cocos, Shkodra and Floro (minor damage has been reported in several villages in some of these provinces).

The structural damage assessment was completed by dairy experts and supported by international capabilities in mid-February. Post-disaster needs assessment indicates that 5,080 buildings (including apartment complexes, single-family homes, hotels, schools, infrastructure, etc.) are classified under DS4 and DS5, equivalent to being uninhabitable. In the Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA), a total of 11,490 housing units were classified as completely destroyed / to be demolished.

On November 29, 2019, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies launched the revised emergency appeal in February 2020 to increase the total budget to 5,100,000 Swiss francs and extend the timeframe to 12 months. The aim was to support the urgent needs and early and medium term recovery of the early operation. The three-month appeal timeframe has been extended until February 28, 2021 due to the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic

On March 9, 2020, while the Albanian Red Cross was in the process of registering families and identifying target groups for cash and voucher assistance (CVA) – as of March 8, 820 families were assessed – the government of Afghanistan announced the first two cases of COVID-19 in Albania, imposing restrictions in all Across the territory of Albania, on the movement of people and vehicles, gatherings and the closure of all schools; Trip cancellation, tentatively until June 1, 2020.

However, immediately after the closure was announced, ARC obtained unrestricted permission to carry out its humanitarian activities, and on April 1, 2020, the CVA family registration process was resumed and completed in May 2020 with around 1626 home interviews being conducted. In all affected areas.

Due to the outbreak, some originally planned health and psychosocial activities that were community-based were affected and could not be implemented as originally planned. The number of volunteers who were planned to be trained in PSS and Health had to be reduced to meet the standard protocol for a COVID-19 situation in Albania which means that the maximum number of people collected should not exceed 10. Conditions persisted, mostly online and via social media channels for Mitigating the impact of the earthquake as well as the impact of COVID-19 and its restrictions at the same time.

