Earthquake information: Mag average. 5.1 earthquake – Valle Vertel county, 88 kilometers east of San Jose de Jahal, Jahal County, San Juan, Argentina, on May 31 11:48 pm (GMT -3)





An earthquake of moderate magnitude 5.1 at a depth of 80 km

Jun 1 02:52 UTC: First to report: GFZ after 3 minutes. June 1 02:55: Volume recalculated from 5.0 to 5.1. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 177.0 to 80.0 km (110 to 50 miles). The epicenter position was corrected at 45 km (28 mi) towards E.

Update Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 02:57

An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale is reported at a distance of 88 kilometers southeast of San José de Gaulle, Argentina

5.1 May 31 earthquake 11:48 pm (GMT -3)

Just 8 minutes ago, a 5.1-magnitude earthquake occurred near San Jose de Jahal, Yachal County, San Juan, Argentina. The tremor was recorded late on Monday, May 31, 2021 at 11:48 pm local time, at an average depth of 80 km below the surface of the Earth, and the event was presented by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), the first seismic agency. A second report was subsequently released by the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), which also listed it as a 5.1-magnitude earthquake.Based on the preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any significant damage, but it was probably felt by many people on It was slight shaking in the epicenter area. A weak tremor was probably felt in San Agustin de Valle Fertel (population 6,900) located 42 km from the epicenter, and San José de Gaulle (population 21,000) 88 km away. Extremely weak tremors were felt including Chimbas (Pop-up 73.800) located 123 km from the epicenter, and Santa Lucia (Pop-up 43,600) at 127 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these changes change and follow them if there is other important news about the earthquake becoming available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you are or have been in this area during an earthquake, help others post your feedback and submit a quick report here.

Date and Time: June 1, 2021 02:48:46 UTC – Local Time at the epicenter: May 31 11:48 PM (GMT-3) Size: 5.1 Depth: 80.0 km Latitude / Center Longitude: 30.52 ° S / 67.89 ° W (Departing de Valle Vertel, San Juan, Argentina) Nearby towns and cities: 42 km (26 mi) northwest of San Agustin de Valle Fertel (Valley Vertel) (population: 6860) -> See nearby earthquakes! 88 km (55 mi) ESE of San Jose de Jahal (population: 21,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 123 km (77 miles) north of north Chimbas (Population: 73,800) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 127 km (79 mi) northeast of Santa Lucia (Bob: 43600) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 129 km (80 miles) north of San Juan (Population: 447,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 129 km (80 miles) north of San Juan (Population: 447,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 131 km (82 mi) northeast of Kausett (Population: 33,600) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 278 km (173 miles) north of Mendoza (population: 876,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 367 km (228) miles) west of Cordoba (Population: 1428200) -> Watch the earthquakes nearby! 418 km (259 mi) northeast of Santiago (Metropolitan Santiago, Chile) (Population: 4,837,300) -> See earthquakes nearby! At the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: clear sky 13.3 ° C (56 ° F), humidity: 39%, wind: 0 m / s (0 knots) from primary data source: GFZ (German Research Center for Geosciences) Estimated outgoing energy: 2.8 × 1012 joules (783 mWh, equivalent to 674 tons of TNT) More information

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short "Felt It" report! Other users will love to hear about it and also if you don't feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts.

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSource5.180 kmSan Juan Province, ArgentinaGFZunspecifiedn / aSan Juan, Argentina Volcano Discovery 5,115 km San Juan (Argentina) INPRES4,845 km San Juan, ARGENTINAEMSC4,838 km23 km WNW from Argentina San Agustin de Valle (5 km) Gwang Yo Chilean , 151 km province of San Juan, Argentina User reports about this earthquake (14)

Contribution: Leave a comment if you find a specific report interesting or want to add to it.

Cordoba / Moderate vibration (MMI V)

Neuquen (938 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / rumble, vibration / very short

Banana (1025.3 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / rumble, shake / 5-10 sec

Córdoba (367.1 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / single side vibration / 10-15 sec

Córdoba (369.5 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 5-10 seconds: I felt dizzy, sat on my bed and heard some furniture creak

La Rioja (157.4 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 sec

Gusto Darkut (450.6 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / rumble, vibration / 5-10 seconds (reported by our app)

Córdoba (351.5 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / No hair

161.6 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal oscillation (Side) / 1-2 sec

369.2 km ESE from the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 2-5 sec

No Ryoga / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 5-10 sec

Cordoba / Very Weak Vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 2-5 sec

Cordoba / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 10-15 sec

278.1 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Light vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 30-60 seconds (reported with our app)

Aftershocks

More information

Depending on its size, the fissure that was active during the earthquake ruptured along roughly the surface. 13 km2 (= 5 square miles) as a first-degree estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 6 kilometers (4 mi) long, and aftershocks typically occur during the days and weeks following an earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approximately. Double the length of the laceration area. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture zone (refer to the map below for verification). Aftershocks recorded, the most recent first (0 earthquakes so far, updated frequently): So far, no aftershocks have been recorded. Previous earthquakes in the same area, please wait while searching millions of records, this could take up to 20-30 seconds.

