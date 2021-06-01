Earthquake information: Mag average. Earthquake 5.3 – 110 km west of Topeza, Sud Chesas, County de Potosi, Bolivia, on June 1 8:42 am (GMT-4)





An earthquake of average magnitude 5.3 at a depth of 222 km

Jun 1 12:45 UTC: First to report: GFZ 4 minutes later. June 1 12:48: Volume recalculated from 5.6 to 5.4. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 248.0 to 222.0 km (154 to 138 mi). Correction of the epicenter location of 12 km (7.7 mi) east of June 1 at 13:23: magnitude 5.4 was recalculated from 5.3 to 5.3.

Update Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 12:51 PM

An earthquake with an average magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter scale struck in the morning 110 kilometers west of Tubiza

Earthquake 5.4 Jun 1 8:42 am (GMT-4)

The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reported that Bolivia was rocked near Topeza, Sud Chesas, Potosí province, due to a magnitude 5.4 earthquake just 9 minutes ago, and the quake struck 222 km from the center of the quake. Near Topeza, Sud Chesas, Potosí County, Bolivia, on the morning of Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 8:42 am local time. The strength of the earthquake may have softened its great relative depth below the surface, making it feel weak in absolute terms. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. EMSC, which listed it as a 5.2 magnitude earthquake. Includes towns or cities near the epicenter where a very weak tremor was probably felt Santa Barbara (population 2,400) and located 104 kilometers from the epicenter, Topeza (pop. 22,200) 110 km, Uyuni (pop-10,300) 124 km , And Velazone (slope 30,300) 134 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these changes and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: June 1, 2021 12:42:04 UTC – Local time at epicenter: Jun 1 8:42 a.m. (GMT-4) Strength: 5.3 Depth: 222.0 km Latitude / Center Longitude: 21.57 ° S / 66.77 ° W (leaving de Potosi, Bolivia) Nearest volcano: Uturuncu (89 km / 55 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 104 km (65 mi) southwest of Santa Barbara (Potosí) (population: 2,430) -> See nearby earthquakes! 110 km (68) miles) W of Tupiza (Sud Chichas, Potosí) (Population: 22200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 124 km (77 miles) south of Uyuni (Antonio Quijaro, Potosí) (Population: 10,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 134 km (83 mi) northwest of Vilazon (Modesto Umest, Potosí) (Population: 30,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 142 km (88 miles) south of Kulchani (Potosi) (Population: 12,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 211 km (131 mi) west of Tarija (Population: 159,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 245 km (152 mi) southwest of Potosi (Potosi) (Population: 141,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 245 km (152 mi) mi) southwest of Potosí (Potosí) (Population: 141,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 323 km (201 mi) southwest of Sucre (Chuquisaca) (Population: 224,800) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 564 km (351 mi) SW of Santa Cruz (Population: 1,364,400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: broken clouds 3.1 ° C (38 ° F), humidity: 12%, wind: 0 m / s (0 knots) of raw data Source: GFZ (German Research Center for Geosciences) Estimated outgoing energy: 5.6 × 1012 joules (1.56 gigawatt hours, equivalent to 1344 tons of TNT) more information

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short “Felt It” report! Other users will love to hear about it and also if you don’t feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or the map to indicate where you are during an earthquake. Thank you! Data of the earthquake itself has been reported by various agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSource5.3222 km SOUTH BOLIVIA GFZ6.0272 km JUJUY (ARGENTINA) INPRES5.4210 km POTOSI, BOLIVIAEMSC 5.4222 km78 Km SW of Atocha, Bolivia USGS5.4249 km Bolivia: 122 Km Al S De UyuniGUG197 (U.S.)

Aftershocks

More information

Depending on its size, the fissure that was active during the earthquake ruptured along roughly the surface. 20 km2 (= 8 square miles) as a first-class estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 8 kilometers (5 mi) long, and aftershocks typically occur during the days and weeks following an earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approximately. Double the length of the laceration area. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture zone (refer to the map below for verification). Aftershocks recorded, the most recent first (0 earthquakes so far, updated frequently): So far, no aftershocks have been recorded. Previous earthquakes in the same area, please wait while searching millions of records, this could take up to 20-30 seconds.

