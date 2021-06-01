William Ellsworth received first class honors in seismology





The American Seismological Association (SSA) will present its highest honor, the 2021 Harry Fielding Reed Medal, to William Ellsworth, professor of geophysics at Stanford University.

Ellsworth, who will receive the Reed Medal at the 2022 SSA Annual Meeting, is known for his critical contributions to earthquake site, earthquake intent, repeat earthquakes and induced seismic research.

With Felix Waldhauser, Ellsworth developed the double-difference (DD) earthquake positioning method, which has had an enormous impact on the field of seismology since the original study was published in the Bulletin of the American Seismological Society in 2000. The DD method has been used in thousands of investigations to accurately locate earthquakes , Which reveals the intricacies of deep-Earth faults engineering.

Other notable research by Ellsworth has included his work on earthquake sequences and possible nucleation phases of earthquakes, and more recently a body of work on the causes and consequences of induced earthquakes. He is the co-director of the Stanford Center for Induced and Stimulated Earthquakes (SCITS).

His work on understanding the causes and solutions of induced earthquakes testifies to his outstanding scientific creativity, productivity and direction, according to Stanford University geophysicist Mark Zoback, who nominated Ellsworth for the award.

Zoback said in his nomination, “Needless to say, we are delighted that our students can learn rigorously theoretically seismology from someone who has extensive practical experience and a long and distinguished career as an academic and government employee.” “He has been extremely generous with students and colleagues and contributes the level of energy and enthusiasm that one would expect from someone just starting their career.”

Ellsworth began his career with the United States Geological Survey in 1971. He was Chairman of the Seismology Branch of the United States Geological Survey from 1982 to 1988 and Senior Scientist for the USGS Earthquake Hazard Team from 2002 to 2005. During his career at USGS and Stanford, Ellsworth has served on several review and advisory committees, including his current position as Chair of the USGS’s External Earthquake Early Warning Working Group.

Among his many awards, Ellsworth is a former president of the American Seismological Society, a fellow of the American Geophysical Union and a recipient of the Department of the Interior’s Distinguished Service Award.

Ellsworth received his BA in Physics and MA in Geophysics from Stanford University in 1971, and his Ph.D. In geophysics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1978.

Awarded for the first time in 1975, the Medal is in recognition of outstanding contributions to seismology and seismic engineering. The pioneering American seismologist Harry Fielding Reed in 1911 proposed the theory of elastic recoil with regard to the accumulation and release of stress and pressure around faults as the cause of earthquakes.

