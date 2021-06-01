Connect with us

Naomi Osaka has retired from the French Open, citing mental health

CNN Rosemary Church has spoken to former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash after tennis star Naomi Osaka announced her retirement from the French Open after refusing to speak to the media at the Grand Slam. The four-time winner posted a note on Twitter saying he was coming out, adding that “everyone will focus on tennis in Paris,” adding that he will “take some time off the court.” #CNN # News.

