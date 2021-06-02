Connect with us

“We found ambergris worth $ 1.5 million in the whale’s womb” – BBC News

Published

8 seconds ago

on

By



A group of Yemeni fishermen came across a carcass of a beetle floating in the Gulf of Aden, which would change their lives for $ 1.5 million. Ambergris is made inside the intestines of a few sperm, and is also used to produce perfumes. Although sperm whales are a vulnerable species, gray amber is considered a waste, so it can be sold in some countries. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

