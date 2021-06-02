Dolly Parton sleeps with her makeup on in case of an earthquake





Dolly Parton revealed that she is still ‘dolled up’ even when she sleeps.

But rather than just forgetting to remove her makeup, the singer, aged 9-5, says it’s all for a good cause.

The 75-year-old country singer says she refuses to clean her face before she is because she doesn’t want people to see her without her makeup on if there’s an emergency, which means she has to leave her house quickly.

The music legend admitted to WSJ magazine, “I do all my cosmetic work and clean my face in the morning because I usually try to keep my makeup on at night.

“Because I never know if there will be an earthquake, hurricane or storm and I will have to go out in the middle of the night!”

Dolly Parton joked that she keeps her makeup on at night as her husband has to look at it (Image: Redferns via Getty Images)

She joked that she also wouldn’t remove all of her makeup because her husband still had to look at her.

She continued, “I don’t like to go home and be completely demolished, because my poor husband should look at me.

“And in the morning when I wake up I start over, I put my makeup on and then I put it on during the day.”

She revealed that she still prefers to use the “cheap” makeup that she has used throughout her adult life.

However, in some cases, she has to order it from different places because she can’t find it anywhere.

When it comes to her hair, the singer jokes that she can’t have a bad hair day because she has a large variety of wigs.

The Islands in the Stream singer also revealed that she participates in daily “chill-out exercises” to help maintain her physical and mental fitness.

Dolly Parton says she created her own glamor exercises (Image: NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

She said she was able to create her own euphoria exercises due to her growing up days in the Pentecostal church.

She admits she makes music to go along with workouts that people of all abilities can join in.

While music inevitably makes Dolly happy, she joked last month that Botox injections were actually the reason she always walked around with a big smile on her face.

The star did not hide the little jumps and folds that had to change her appearance over the years.

