The former Trump adviser seems to support the QAnon coup conspiracy





Michael Flynn, former national security adviser to former President Donald Trump, appeared on Sunday to accept a Myanmar-style coup in the United States. They have been celebrating for months the deadly military coup in Myanmar in forums supported by QAnon and Trump, and have suggested that the same thing will happen in the United States in order to reclaim President Trump. Flynn made comments at an event in Dallas on Sunday involving QAnon conspiracy theory and Big Lie dignitaries. “I want to know why what happened in Minamar (sic) can’t happen here?” a viewer who identified himself as a Marine asked Flynni. “There’s no reason, which is why it should happen here. No reason. That’s it,” Flynn replied. A message posted by Flynn in a Parler account used on Monday said Flynn’s words were distorted and that he was not demanding a coup. Attorney Sidney Powell, who has been a representative of Flynn in the past, said Monday that he did not in any way encourage “any acts of violence or military insurgency.” He claims that the media has “terribly distorted” Flynn’s comments. He didn’t explain why Flynn answered the question the way he did. CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan has more. #DonieOSullivan #CNN #NewDay.



