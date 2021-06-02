Legacy of the assassination of James Byrd Jr – BBC News





On Saturday night in a small Texas town, three white men offered a walk home to James Byrd Jr. The next morning, a little boy found Byrd’s body. He was beaten until he was chained to the back of a truck and dragged alive because he was black. He moved to BBC Jasper, Texas, to see how the brutal murder in 1998 changed the Byrd family and town. Video by Angélica M Casas and Chelsea Bailey Thanks to KFDM News for the archive material Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

