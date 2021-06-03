As Covid emerges, Japan is arguing for the Olympics – BBC News





With just a few weeks to go before the start of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, a debate is erupting in Japan over whether they should move forward. The International Olympic Committee has stressed that the Games will be safe, but many Japanese are not convinced. After a prolonged state of emergency, anxiety and arguments increased to deal with the fourth wave of Covid infections. Clive Myrie presents BBC News at Ten with reports from Rupert Wingfield-Hayes in Tokyo.

