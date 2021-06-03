‘Worrying’ series of earthquakes shake New Zealand





An earthquake shook New Zealand with more than 1,000 residents reporting feeling tremors.

The earthquake, measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale, struck near Thuringia on the North Island.

The area was bombed just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday (local time), with around 1,600 claiming to have felt it.

Nearly 40 people described it as a strong earthquake while two said it was severe and four claimed it was severe.

“What a decent jolt,” one woman wrote on Twitter.

Another said: “Torangi is tanned.”

“Take it easy, nature, I’m starting to get serious.”

Another described the group of earthquakes as “scary”.

“We get mild types all the time that are hard to tell from trucks that pass by,” she said on Twitter.

“The earth was moving with those.”

The earthquake hit New Zealand near Thuringia on the North Island. Source: GeoNet

Matt West, a Motoaba resident, told Stuff.co.nz that his walls were moving and he had to install his vibrating TV.

The earthquake comes after a number of small tremors were reported in the area early Thursday morning.

According to GeoNet, there were three weak earthquakes from 1.24 am to 1.30 am in Taupo, about 50 kilometers from Thuringia.

There were two more light earthquakes at 2 am before the 4.8 earthquake struck 15 km northeast of Thuringia just after midday.

GeoNet reported a 3.8-magnitude earthquake that struck 20 km northeast of Thuringia around 1.15pm.

More is coming.

