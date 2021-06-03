Israeli opposition leaders have a deadline for the coalition to oust Benjamin Netanyahu





Consistent with one goal – the removal of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Eight parties across the country’s political spectrum are struggling to agree on a coalition deal that would oust them from power. Opposition leader Yair Lapid has until midnight to form a “government of change,” and his political rival, ultra-nationalist Naftali Bennett, will become prime minister for the next two years. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source