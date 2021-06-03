Uncategorized
Representative Adam Kinzinger: We’re playing with fire and it needs to stop
Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) spoke with CNN’s Anderson Cooper about the state of the Republican Party and the theories and conspiracy theories about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. CNN’s Dana Bash reported that a former Trump adviser said the former president is so focused on lies that his election has been stolen, that he is listening to “the bottom of the crazy barrel.” #CNN #New.
