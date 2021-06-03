The tsar has resigned to capture schools in England over funding





The man in charge of overseeing plans to help children catch lost education in England has only been out of work for four months. Sir Kevan Collins exceeded the government’s commitment to spend less than a billion and a half kilos on the recovery plan, calling it a “middle-hearted approach” that “did not come close to meeting the scale of the challenge”. Boris Johnson has claimed that more resources to help children will “come”. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

