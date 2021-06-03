Connect with us

Holidays canceled: Portugal has added the UK to its “amber list” traveler

With Portugal’s removal from the green travel list leaving it difficult to change holiday plans, case rates have risen in all regions of England. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

The rise has been caused by the Delta variant created in India. The UK Health Safety Agency has warned that it could lead to an increased risk of hospitalization. We report from the North-West, the most significant increase from the England region, that case rates are at their highest level in three months. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News

