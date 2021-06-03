Uncategorized
The Mexican mayor defies her husband’s killers – BBC News
Carmen Ortiz became mayor of a small Mexican town three years ago after her husband was running as a candidate after her death. He is now in the second legislature, even though 12 workers have been killed or are missing. There has been a new wave of assassinations aimed ahead of the June 6 legislative elections. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
#BBCAnews.
