Experts say recent earthquakes may not be a predictor of larger ones

Sacramento, California –

An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale hit the San Jose area Thursday morning, according to the US Geological Survey.

This earthquake comes after a series of earthquakes have been reported in the Tahoe area since the end of April.

“Welcome to earthquake country,” said Robert de Groot, who works at the US Geological Survey’s Earthquake Science Center, in Pasadena. “Welcome to California.”

De Groot said California experiences about 50 earthquakes a day.

“There will always be earthquakes in California,” he said. “But if you have a little bit of knowledge about what to do if you feel a shake or get this alert and stock up on these basic supplies, just be ready. It will really put people to rest and will eventually enable people to recover when an event does happen.”

He said that a new early warning system called Shake Alert, which began use in California in October 2019, now gives everyone an alert when an earthquake occurs.

“It’s something now that everyone can participate in,” he said. “Shake Alert is now an early warning system for everyone. Everyone has access to it.”

The system can provide seconds or even tens of seconds of warning.

De Groot said that while large-scale earthquakes are likely, again, they are difficult to predict.

“We haven’t gotten to the point where we can say the magnitude of the earthquake is going to happen, that specific magnitude earthquake is going to happen here at that specific time and date,” he said.

The best thing for people to do, de Groot said, is to prepare and stay alert.

He said people should heed warnings, whether they come from an early warning system or if an earthquake could be felt.

.





