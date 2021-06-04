Israel is running out of “political chaos” as Netanyahu’s leader





He is the longest-serving prime minister in Israeli history, but could be exhausted during Benjamin Netanyahu's tenure.

The 11-hour agreement between the opposition parties looks set to create a new government, with a meager majority, and one that will give Mr. Netanyahu more time to spend in the ongoing corruption trial. Unless right-wing parliamentarians are convinced of the mistake, before they vote confidence in parliament.



