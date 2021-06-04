Women struggling to survive in the village of Syrian widows





“What’s the future for these people?” – The words of the UN, after a decade-long civil war that left Syria devastated, forced millions of people to flee their homes. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Men who have lost their lives or been imprisoned have left their families to take care of themselves. In Idlib, the rebels in the northwest of the country now have more than 1,300 camps for refugee families. Some of these camps have created dedicated sites for widowed women, only with children – and make an effort to survive. Filmed by Fadi Al Halabi.



