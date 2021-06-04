How it remains “election fraud” * GOP discussion point





Former President Donald Trump was accused of fraud even before he officially lost the 2020 election, but how long will that accusation hold the Republican Party captive? In the final episode of The Point newspaper, CNN’s Chris Cillizza explains why his party remains mesmerized by the “Big Lie” of stealing the 2020 race, despite numerous data suggesting the opposite. SOURCES AND MORE READING: Texas is the ultimate frontier in the fight against voting rights

After drastic closed-door changes and debate overnight, Texas Senate approves voting law

William Barr says there is no evidence of widespread fraud in the presidential election

The former acting secretary of defense said he was concerned about a “military coup” on January 6 in the US Capitol

Trump and his allies filed more than 40 lawsuits to challenge the 2020 election results. All of them failed.

The Supreme Court would never hand over the election to Donald Trump

The Supreme Court has rejected an offer to cancel the Texas and Trump elections

Electoral fraud in America

An extensive study of voter identity has found 31,000 compelling facts out of the 1,000 votes cast

In a 5-year effort, there is little evidence of voter fraud

Only four cases of voter fraud have been documented in the 2016 election

Man charged with dead mother vote against Trump in 3rd case of Pennsylvania voter fraud

Fourteen states have enacted 22 new laws to make voting more difficult

Despite the pandemic challenge, the 2020 election saw the largest increase in voting among the registered presidential elections

Could 2020 be the highest turnout in a century?

CREDITS Writer: Chris Cillizza Producer: Moira Donohue The Point Editor: Leigh Munsil Video Editor: Michelle Cho

