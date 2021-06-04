Uncategorized
How it remains “election fraud” * GOP discussion point
Former President Donald Trump was accused of fraud even before he officially lost the 2020 election, but how long will that accusation hold the Republican Party captive? In the final episode of The Point newspaper, CNN’s Chris Cillizza explains why his party remains mesmerized by the “Big Lie” of stealing the 2020 race, despite numerous data suggesting the opposite. SOURCES AND MORE READING: Texas is the ultimate frontier in the fight against voting rights
https://www.cnn.com/2021/05/31/politics/what-matters-texas-voting-bill/index.html
After drastic closed-door changes and debate overnight, Texas Senate approves voting law
https://www.texastribune.org/2021/05/30/texas-voting-restrictions-senate/
William Barr says there is no evidence of widespread fraud in the presidential election
https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/01/politics/william-barr-election-2020/index.html
The former acting secretary of defense said he was concerned about a “military coup” on January 6 in the US Capitol
https://www.cnn.com/2021/05/11/politics/capitol-riot-miller-coup-rosen-testimony/index.html
Trump and his allies filed more than 40 lawsuits to challenge the 2020 election results. All of them failed.
https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-campaign-lawsuits-election-results-2020-11
The Supreme Court would never hand over the election to Donald Trump
https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/08/politics/scotus-pennsylvania-supreme-court-donald-trump/index.html
The Supreme Court has rejected an offer to cancel the Texas and Trump elections
https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/11/politics/supreme-court-texas-trump-biden/index.html
Electoral fraud in America
https://votingrights.news21.com/interactive/election-fraud-database/
An extensive study of voter identity has found 31,000 compelling facts out of the 1,000 votes cast
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2014/08/06/a-comprehensive-investigation-of-voter-impersonation-finds-31-credible-incidents-out-of-one-billion- ballot boxes /
In a 5-year effort, there is little evidence of voter fraud
https://www.nytimes.com/2007/04/12/washington/12fraud.html
Only four cases of voter fraud have been documented in the 2016 election
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-fix/wp/2016/12/01/0-000002-percent-of-all-the-ballots-cast-in-the-2016-election-were- fraud /
Man charged with dead mother vote against Trump in 3rd case of Pennsylvania voter fraud
https://www.newsweek.com/man-charged-voting-dead-mother-trump-3rd-case-voter-fraud-pennsylvania-1556553
Fourteen states have enacted 22 new laws to make voting more difficult
https://www.cnn.com/2021/05/28/politics/voter-suppression-restrictive-voting-bills/index.html
Despite the pandemic challenge, the 2020 election saw the largest increase in voting among the registered presidential elections
https://www.census.gov/library/stories/2021/04/record-high-turnout-in-2020-general-election.html
Could 2020 be the highest turnout in a century?
https://www.cnn.com/2020/10/26/politics/2020-election-turnout-eligible-voters/index.html
https://twitter.com/StevenTDennis/status/1090660773284757504
https://twitter.com/JacquesCalonne/status/1244650196023173123
About me: I was named the “best outfit” in 7th grade. This, along with being the editor of CNN and the author of the daily “Point” newsletter, are my proudest accomplishments. Find me here on Tuesdays and Thursdays to find out what’s going on in politics. CREDITS Writer: Chris Cillizza Producer: Moira Donohue The Point Editor: Leigh Munsil Video Editor: Michelle Cho Follow Chris on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cillizzac/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/cillizzacnn
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chris.cillizza/
Subscribe to The Point newsletter: https://www.cnn.com/specials/politics/the-point-with-chris-cillizza?source=Point_Youtube. #CNN #Cillizza #Trump.
source
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]