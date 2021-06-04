Uncategorized
The chemical-laden X-Press Pearl threatens Sri Lankan maritime life – BBC News
A cargo ship full of tons of chemicals and plastics is threatening marine life off the coast of Sri Lanka. Efforts to move the X-Press Pearl registered in Singapore to limit environmental impact have failed in deep water, officials said. Hundreds of tons of oil could be spilled into the sea, and with some warnings “it will destroy the entire seabed.” Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
