Earthquake info: Strong mag. 5.9 earthquake – North Pacific Ocean, 167 miles west of Medford, Jackson County, Oregon, USA, on June 4 12:17 AM (GMT -8)





A 5.9-magnitude earthquake at a depth of 15 km

Jun 4 08:24 UTC: First to report: USGS in 7 minutes. Jun 4 08:34: The depth of the Hypocenter has been recalculated from 11.0 to 14.5 km (from 6.8 to 9 miles). The epicenter was corrected by 6.7 km (4.1 mi) to the southwest.

Updated Friday, June 4, 2021, 8:30

Large 5.9 magnitude earthquake just reported 86 miles west of Gold Beach, Oregon, United States

5.9 Earthquake June 4 12:17 am (GMT -8)

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake was reported after midnight near Gold Beach, Cary County, Oregon, USA, according to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake struck Friday, June 4, 2021 at 12:17 am local time at a shallow depth of 6.8 Tendency. . Shallow earthquakes are more strongly felt than deep earthquakes because they are closer to the surface. The exact size, center, and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. Sismique (RéNaSS), which classified it as a magnitude 5.1 earthquake. Other agencies reporting the same earthquake include the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) of 5.3 and the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) of 5.3. Based on preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any significant damage, But it may be felt by many people as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. Weak shaking may have been felt in Gold Beach (2300) which is 86 miles from the epicenter, and VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the magnitude and depth if these change and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you were or are still in this area during the earthquake, help others send your feedback and give a quick report here.

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and Time: Jun 4, 2021 08:17:00 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: Jun 4 12:17 AM (GMT -8) Strength: 5.9 Depth: 14.5 km Latitude/Longitude of the epicenter: 42.2535°N / 126.1498°W (N) Pacific Ocean, Oregon, US) Nearest volcano: North Gorda Ridge (69 km/43 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 143 km (89 mi) west of Gold Beach (Population: 2,280) -> See Earthquakes nearby! 200 km (125 mi) southwest of Kos Bay (population: 16,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 231 km (144 mi) northwest of Arcata (Humboldt County, California) (Population: 17,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 231 km (144 mi) northwest of Eureka (population: 27,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 233 km (145 mi) west of Grants Pass (Josephine County) (population: 37,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 234 km (145 mi) northwest of Bayside (Humboldt County, California) (population: 17,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 253 km (157 mi) WSW from Roseburg (Douglas County) (population: 22,100) –> See nearby earthquakes! 270 km (167 mi) west of Medford (population: 79,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 319 km (198 mi) south of Eugene (population: 163,50) 0) -> See nearby earthquakes! 390 km (243 mi) southwest of Salem, Oregon (population: 164,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Scattered clouds 13.4 °C (56 °F), Humidity: 87%, Wind: 7 m/s (14 knots) Primary data source: USGS (USGS) Estimated outgoing power: 4.5 × 1013 joules (12.4 gigawatt-hours, equivalent to 10,676 tons of TNT or 0.7 atomic bombs!) More information

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users will love to hear about it, and also if you didn’t feel the earthquake despite being in the area, please report it! Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! The earthquake data itself was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSource 5.915 km 143 Km W of Gold Beach, OregonUSGS5.910 km Off Coast of OregonGFZ5.915 km OFF COAST OF OREGONEMSC5.110 km Near EugeneRENASS 6.010 km Off the Coast of Oregon, United States [Sea: United States]INGV5.910.6 km off the coast of Oregon, Geo Oregon, user reports of this earthquake (13)

Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or would like to add to it. Flag as inappropriate, flag useful or interesting, submit your user report!

Depoe Bay, Oregon (326.5 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rumble, shaking / 2-5 sec: ground hair is wobbly. Furniture shaking. Dogs moan and hide. | 9 users found this interesting.

Sedro Woolley WA / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 10-15 seconds: I felt real light shaking and then received an earthquake notification | 8 users found this interesting.

Portola ca / ​​Light shaking (MMI IV) / 10-15 s: Our dogs have saved us 3 times.. all the dogs in the neighborhood bark and bark every time.. the times were within 1 minute of every 2 earthquake 5.9 and 1 4. plus . | 4 users found this interesting.

Wake me up, I always feel like they’re too sensitive / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / One head bump: Just woke me up | One user found this interesting.

1111.1 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) (reported by our app) 324.1 km NE from the epicenter [Map] / Imperceptible (reported by our app) 598.7 km NE from the epicenter [Map] / Don’t feel (reported by our app) Flagstaff AZ (1477.9 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Don’t feel (reported by our app) Eugene Oregon (318.2 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Don’t feel (reported by our app) Bakersfield California (986.7 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) (reported by our app) 661.4 km NNE from the epicenter [Map] / Imperceptible (reported by our app) San Francisco, California (589.8 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / I don’t feel (reported by our app)

Klamath Falls, Oregon (343.7 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / no hair

aftershocks

More information

Depending on its size, the fault that was active during the earthquake ruptured almost along a surface. 79 km2 (= 31 square miles) as a first-order estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 15 km (10 mi) long, and aftershocks usually occur during the days and weeks following an earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approx. Double the length of the rupture area. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture area (see map below for verification). Recorded aftershocks, newest first (2 earthquakes so far, frequently updated):

Jun 04, 2021, 09:20 PM UTC

| M 3.2 |

10 km (6.2 mi) deep

|

20 km (12 mi) distance

| USGS | details

Jun 04, 2021 at 08:37 UTC

| M 4.2 |

10 km (6.2 mi) deep

|

8 km (5 mi) distance

| USGS | Detail Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while we look at millions of records, this could take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!

