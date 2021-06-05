UK supports Pfizer jab for 12- to 15-year-olds, with 6,000 Covid cases a day





More than 6,000 Covid cases have been registered in the UK in the last 24 hours, the highest daily figure for March. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Infections in England have increased in the last week as the number of Rs has risen again, while in Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has said that Covid cases have tripled in the month. The mass vaccination unit continues immediately, with Pfizer owner approved for children between 12 and 15 years old. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News



source