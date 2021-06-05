Legoland Discovery Center Bay Area unveils Miniland before opening





Ahead of its grand opening on June 14, 2021, the Legoland Discovery Center Bay on the Great Mall in Milpitas, California – California’s first Legoland Discovery Center – has unveiled the Miniland, a miniature replica of one of the San Francisco Bay Area’s most iconic landmarks. Over 1.5 million LEGO bricks.

Photos courtesy of Legoland Bay Discovery Center area

Miniland at the Legoland Discovery Center Bay Area took a team of 45 Lego model builders, nine Lego designers, and four technicians more than 7,150 hours to build. The forty LEGO buildings represent nearly the entire San Francisco Bay area, including the Golden Gate Bridge, the Painted Ladies, and the Transamerica Pyramid in San Francisco; Apple Park, St. Joseph’s Church, and Hoover Tower in South Bay; and the Cathedral Building, Auckland City Hall and Sprout Hall in East Bay. Guests can find mischievous Minifigures throughout Miniland, spot ghosts at the Winchester Mystery House, shoot hoops at Chase Center, watch prisoners escape from Alcatraz, or travel through the Bay on BART.

Dubbed the Ultimate Indoor Playground, the 31,000-square-foot Legoland Discovery Center is an interactive and educational attraction space geared towards children ages 3 to 10 and their families.

Besides Miniland, the Legoland Discovery Center Bay area includes: Imagination Express – An interactive Lego game that takes visitors on an adventure through an interactive world of imagination and color. Wave your magic wand to collect points and see how your skills match up with the other passengers. Lego Cinema 4D – Join your favorite Lego characters on action packed 3D adventures with wind, rain and snow effects. Sam Suksiri Lead Model Builder at Legoland Discovery Center Bay Area Hands-on Workshops Lego Ninjago Training Camp – Training through interactive building challenge activities to improve flexibility, agility, creativity and Lego brick building skills. Then complete your training in the Ninjago Laser Maze.Lego Racers: Build & Test – Create a Lego race car and learn how to make it go faster before setting its speed on the test track. Lego Friends Heart Lake City – Tell a story with Andrea, Mia, Olivia, Stephanie and Emma as you add your own creations to the colorful Lego Heart Lake City. And see if their creations can survive seismic simulation tables. Duplo Park – Young builders can unleash their imaginations and play on special large soft blocks. STORY, BUILD A LEGO GAME OR MEET Bertie the Lego Amulet EXPERIENCE THE GREAT LEGO RACE VR – Step into the virtual Lego world in the most amazing, exciting, and fun Lego race ever (discount included).

In accordance with local and state capacity and safety regulations, the Legoland Discovery Center Bay Area will implement enhanced gravity cleaning and disinfection measures, including high-frequency touch points, play areas and Lego bricks.

Legoland Discovery Center will offer a limited number of tickets from June 8 to 13, 2021, prior to the grand opening ceremony. One-day admission tickets and annual passes are available online through the Legoland Discovery Center website.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets or passes.

