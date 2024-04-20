No. 23 Softball hosts Bucknell in PL Weekend Series





#23/23 Boston University (37-4, 9-0 PL) vs. Bucknell (15-22, 6-6 PL)

Date Time:Saturday – 3:00 PM | Sunday doubleheader – 12:00 p.m

Location:BU Softball Field | Boston, Mass.

Twitter:@BUGameDay|@TerrierSoftball BOSTON Riding a 25-game home winning streak, Boston University's No. 23 nationally ranked softball team will host Bucknellin a Patriot League weekend series. A single game will be played on Saturday at 3 p.m., and Sunday's doubleheader will begin at noon. TERRIER facts BU is 8-0 at home this season with a three-game sweep of Holy Cross and a doubleheader sweep of Yale. The Terriers also own wins over UMass, Providence and most recently Stonehill.

The Terriers are ranked in the top 50 nationally in 12 statistical categories, starting at No. 2 with 18 shutouts and then No. 3 with an ERA of 1.56 and a win-loss percentage of .902. BU is also 11th in fielding percentage (.977) and 12th with a .340 batting average.

BU has three members hitting over .400 as seniors Lauren Keleher ranking 13th at .453, classmate Kayla Roncin 67th at .406 and graduate student Caitlin Coker in 84th place at .401. Both Keleher

With a team-high 43 points scored, Keleher needs just five more to crack the top 10. She owns a team-high seven home runs with a freshman Kylie Doherty (.276) just behind six home runs.

Graduated student Lizzy Avery (.377) leads BU with 26 walks while a sophomore Brooke Deppiesse (.354) has a team-high five triples.

In the circle, sophomores Kasey Ricard (18-3, 1.42 ERA) has totaled 165 strikeouts in 138.1 innings pitched for an NCAA-high 11 solo shutouts while holding opponents to a .145 batting average.

Graduated student Allison Boaz (13-1, 1.82 ERA) has earned 72 strikeouts in 96.0 innings, and Avery (6-0, 1.40 ERA) has claimed 39 strikeouts in 40.0 innings of work.

(13-1, 1.82 ERA) has earned 72 strikeouts in 96.0 innings, and Avery (6-0, 1.40 ERA) has claimed 39 strikeouts in 40.0 innings of work. Overall, the BU pitching staff is holding opponents to a .174 batting average, with the Terrier offense more than double opponents in doubles (63-24), triples (16-3), homers (25-12) and stolen bases (36-24). 10). SCOUTING BUCKNELL The Bison recently went 1-2 in Colgate with a 9-1 (5) win and a pair of losses (9-3, 8-5) after falling short at home to Lehigh (2-1, 3-0, 16 – 1).

Bucknellis is seeking his first top-100 RPI win after falling just short at North Florida (#83), 2-1, in 10 innings, and against Syracuse (#92), 3-0, in South Carolina.

Zoie Smith leads the Bison at .321 with three home runs, 19 RBIs and 19 runs scored, while also earning 17 walks.

Haley Speicher (.308) is also hitting over .300, and Brooke Popella (.298) is right behind with 17 RBIs.

In the circle, Madison Roukey (8-9, 2.53 ERA) has totaled 80 strikeouts in 105.0 innings, while Hunter Vestal (3-5, 3.02 ERA) and Savannah Jones (2-6, 3.58 ERA) have combined for 82 strikeouts achieved in 112.0 innings.

Overall, Bucknell is hitting .238 and holding opponents to .287, with opponents holding a 17-3 edge in home runs. SERIES HISTORY BU leads the all-time series, 23-7, after winning its last 11 games.

Last year, BU went 4-0, first earning a sweep at Bucknell (5-1, 3-0, 9-5) and then winning the PL opening round match against the Bison at home, 5-1.

The Terriers are 11-3 at home and last dropped a 2-1 decision in eight innings in 2018. NEXT ONE BU visits Rhode Island on Tuesday (April 23) with a 3 p.m. start time.

The Terriers lead the all-time series, 31-2, and will head to URI for the first time since their 7-4 (8) win in 2011.

