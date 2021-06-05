The place where the Grenfell Tower fire survives wants to become a “floating” garden of remembrance





Nearly four years after 72 people were killed in the Grenfell Tower fire, the decision is made on what to do with the structure itself, in a way that honors those who lost their lives.

Those who survived the Grenfell Next of Kin group and some friends are clear about their vision; turning the tower into a living vertical garden, which stands as a national monument to tragedy. But they are worried that the government has already decided to demolish the building. Fatima Manji meets Marcio Gomes, who came up with the idea.



