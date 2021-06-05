Hong Kong protesters light candles to mourn the victims of Tiananmen in China – BBC News





On June 4 of the last three decades, tens of thousands of Hong Kongers gathered in a park to light a candle, mourning the deaths in the 1989 Tiananmen Repression in Beijing, China. The event, also known as the "June Fourth," is politically sensitive on the peninsula. Hong Kong has been one of the few places that has allowed the celebration of the Chinese people, but now that tradition is under threat. Authorities have banned the event for a second year. Covid's concerns have been cited, but activists fear he is part of the ongoing crackdown on freedoms in Hong Kong, including the arrests of activists. Chow Hang Tung, vice president of the vigilante Hong Kong Alliance, has called on those in the city to light candles. He spoke to the BBC a few days before his arrest on the morning of 4 June.

