Chris Bosh talks new NBA kids on court dominationExBulletin





Ari Shapiro, host:

Now turning to the sport, two big names have fallen out of the NBA playoffs. For the first time in more than a decade, neither LeBron James nor Steph Curry will reach the Finals, and that could signal an exciting shift for the younger generation in the NBA who have been waiting to take the lead. We are now joined by two-time NBA champion Chris Bosh. I’m glad you’re here with all the things taken into consideration.

Chris Bush: Thank you very much, man, for having me.

Shapiro: You were drafted in 2003 alongside LeBron James. So how much earthquake has this year that we won’t see, see, or Steve Curry progress?

BUSH: Well, I mean, you know, not that much of an earthquake. We’ve been talking about maintaining excellence for over a decade, you know? It was in – what? – He and Steph Curry but especially LeBron, at least, went to every final. I can’t even – I’ve lost count (Laughter).

Shapiro: It sounds like you’re saying that won’t…

Bush: Yes.

Shapiro: …mar his legacy.

Bush: It’s not a big deal. There were a lot of times I didn’t even get into the playoffs, you know? So I think in their case, it’s just one of those things. We are all in the hands of disappointing seasons. I think they both want to keep playing. But, you know, during their career, they know what’s important. And especially this year – this year was a very long, very strange year because of the tight year last year…

Shapiro: Yes.

Bosch: …then restart it and go back to it. So, you know, I just expect them to, you know, retool, and get — healthy, obviously, with all those injuries and come back stronger next year.

Shapiro: Let’s talk about the younger players that you are most excited about. Who are you really excited to see step into the spotlight right now?

Bush: Oh man, I love the work that Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell does. You know, I think, Ja Morant, when they were inside before they got knocked out–I mean, they’re always knocking on the door and competing, especially with Donovan Mitchell. They are – the Jazz team in the top seed, being a strong home team and a top five team in attack and defense. And you know, let me see. Do I miss anyone? Oh, yes, of course – Luka Doncic.

Shapiro: Of course.

Bosch: I mean, there are a lot of good players out there.

Shapiro: I was, like, waiting.

Bosch: Lots of good players. Yes, Luka Doncic – he was amazing. It’s like, when you’re not sure he can maintain that level of play, he has better games.

Shapiro: Can you tell us about a parallel moment you might remember when you were rising up the ranks and starting to outsmart the players you looked at? Like, is it weird to beat your heroes?

Bush: No, I don’t feel weird. It feels – it’s fun (Laughter).

Shapiro: Yes.

Bush: It is our pleasure. I mean, it’s hard. It was like me with Kevin Garnett. He was one of my favorite players growing up, poster on the wall. But he was a very competitive man. And it was confrontational – not in a bad way. But just – I knew I was going to have to give my best every time. And it becomes difficult because, you know, your competitor, that person you said, is great at what he does. And as you know, there are years and years and years of ambition to get there. And when I say ambitious, I mean loss, you know, because…

Shapiro: (Laughter) Right.

Bosch: …every year you always discover that there is another level to be gained that you don’t have now. So, you know, this has always been my search. You helped me in my mission. But, yeah, I don’t feel good. But then again, it sounds great because there is always – there is always more work to do even if you are successful.

Shapiro: This is Chris Bosh, NBA Hall of Famer and author of the new book “Letters to a Young Athlete.” It is good to talk to you. Thank you.

Bush: I appreciate you, man. Thanks for having me.

