The Kyrgios family supports the Samyan Society Earthquake Relief Fundraising Campaign





The Kyrgios family has received a letter of thanks from the Samyan Society of Canberra and its provinces for their support in raising funds for relief from the Samian earthquake, which was held last month.

Nick Kyrgios’ brother Christos donated Nick autographed merchandise to a live fundraising auction, helping to raise nearly $20,000.

“The Sami community from Canberra and Sydney have come together as well as great engagement from the broader community to raise funds to help our island of Samos rebuild some of its infrastructure after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit the island last October,” a message from the Samian Association of Canberra and its counties read, which was read. Sent to Christos.

The earthquake devastated the island and neighboring country of Turkey, with both countries suffering 119 deaths, leaving 1,053 injured and 15,000 homeless.

Buildings on Samos were severely damaged, particularly in Karlovassi where a large church had partially collapsed. In the aftermath of the earthquake, Samos was also affected by hundreds of aftershocks and floods from the tsunami, which also shook the islands of Ikaria, Kos and Chios.

Samian Society President Eleni Giannakis told The Greek Herald she was very grateful to the Kyrgios family and the wider Greek-Australian community in Canberra for their generous donations.

“It was a really good night, the community came together and supported us,” Giannakis said.

“I was so humbled that they came, and the local businesses and the Kyrgios Foundation supported us without a doubt. I emailed them and they called me back right away.”

READ MORE: The Samian Society of Canberra plans to raise funds to support the victims of the Samos earthquake READ MORE: The NK Foundation inspires the tennis community by developing a new facility in Canberra

The head of the Samyan Association said that they are now organizing where to send the collected money.

“We will know exactly where the money is going. We will not send it until we know it will reach the people who need it,” Giannakis said.

“We’re just trying to help in any way we can.”

The donation was made with support from the Nick Kyrgios Foundation, which was set up by the Greek-Australian tennis star to provide sporting opportunities, support services, education and training pathways, low-cost accommodation and solutions for disadvantaged youth.

Born in Canberra to a Greek father, Giorgos, Kyrgios has previously spoken of his proud Greek heritage, having close ties to Greek-Australian tennis player Tanasi Kokinakis and world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas.

“We are proud to be able to support the Samian Society of Canberra and its counties in raising funds for relief efforts after the devastating earthquake,” the NK Foundation said in a Facebook post.

“Stay strong, and we send our thoughts and prayers to all those affected families.”

The NK Foundation took its first steps as a government-funded initiative in September last year after securing funds to develop the Gungahlin Tennis Facility in Canberra. The Foundation is looking to establish more tennis facilities in underserved areas of Australia.

“For the first time, I feel like there’s a reason for what I’m doing. Tennis is a great life – we get paid well and the perks are very good – but you might feel empty if you’re just doing it for the money,” Nick Kyrgios said of his foundation.

“Now I know the reason for all this. When I work at NK Foundation and our Melbourne facility, I put my mind forward to all the underprivileged children I will be helping. I am playing for them now.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos