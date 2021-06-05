Military-led Myanmar doctor for treating injured protesters – BBC Newsnight





Warning: Some viewers of the graphic images in this report may be concerned. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

It has been four months since the Myanmar military ousted the elected government and caused a wave of national protests. The ensuing crackdown killed more than 800 people and injured thousands more. Newsnight has spoken to three doctors who are in hiding after the military began targeting doctors for treating wounded protesters. In some cases we have been told that their medical equipment has been confiscated and that some colleagues have been arrested and imprisoned. Emir Nader complained – some viewers may find the graphic images in this report disturbing. Newsnight approached the Myanmar Ministries of Health and Foreign Affairs and the London Embassy to provide feedback on the issues raised in our report. They have not responded. Produced by Maria Polachowska. #Newsnight #BBCNews Newsnight is the BBC’s premier news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BBCNewsnight

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bbcnewsnight .



source