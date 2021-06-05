The world’s first floating fireboat station comes to San





Apparently overnight, a new structure appeared on the San Francisco waterfront. Located at Pier 22½ right behind the historic Firehouse 35 next to the Bay Bridge, this floating building is San Francisco’s new Fire Station 35. The facility is an answer to the city’s long-awaited need for the latest fire safety and marine safety on the bay.

The incarnation of Fire Station 35 was overnight on the San Francisco waterfront because of the way it was built. To reduce the overall impact and avoid turbulence along the noisy Embarcadero, the buoy and other marine components were delivered to the nearby, less occupied Treasure Island where the building was constructed. Once complete, the 14,900-square-foot building was pushed across the bay to a 22-degree pier at night when wind and traffic on the bay is low.

The establishment of the station on a floating surface was the solution to some critical future scenarios; Climate change and the risk of a major earthquake. Being permanently anchored on four steel pillars, the building will rise and fall with the tides and adapt seamlessly to sea level rise. The buoy’s steel design and independence from the ground ensure that it can withstand a major earthquake and continue to serve as a naval command post.

“I am sure that the new Fireboat 35 station will become a source of pride and happiness for San Francisco residents,” said Magdalena Rior, director of the San Francisco City and County Public Works Project. “It’s not just a delightful architectural structure, but an engineering marvel designed in response to the looming effects of climate.”

The new facility meets many of the fire department’s long-awaited needs. It gathers all of Fire Station 35’s rescue assets in one place with instant access to rescue vessels and equipment. There is a berth for four boats and provides passage on the buoy for ambulances and other emergency vehicles. The building provides increased accommodation for the fund’s employees 24 hours a day from seven to twelve. For the first time, firefighters are offered separate, equal accommodation.

When asked what was the most interesting part of this project, David Meek, President of Energy Engineering Construction (and a former US Navy officer), said, “The way we built the access ramp. It is designed after the Ro-Ro ramp on large marine vessels that allow rolling cargo and parked in port. What this did for Fire Station 35 was provide vehicular access to ambulances during all tidal changes, sea conditions, and seismic events.”

Eric Soderberg, SE, of Liftech comments: “The biggest engineering challenge was the split in the design criteria. The buoy had to be strong enough to support a two-story building, last 50 years without the need for a dry sump and still function after an earthquake. All of this while providing a minimal movement experience for the firefighters who live on board.” He continues, “The design element that made all this work is a hydration system we pioneered in the pile design. It’s a combination of reinforced rubber pads sandwiched between steel plates that provides great pressure and cushioning. This system reduced acceleration (the buoyancy effect on the pile) by up to 90% “.

Simultaneously with the design was the accrual process. Expansion over water was a solution to a land shortage, however, in San Francisco where bay encroachment is highly protected, the entitlement process was complicated. The project was reviewed by 17 different agencies ranging from the Neighborhood Advisory Committees to the Port of San Francisco and was eventually approved by nine different agencies including the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission (BCDC) and the US Army Corps of Engineers.

“Being the first base facility of its kind, on a historic site, this was uncharted territory. What I am truly proud of is the performance of our team. The complex entitlement process, intertwined with strict design standards and budgeting, requires careful planning, documentation and execution every step of the way,” said Meek.

The Floating Fire Station was a combination of creativity and perseverance from its inception by the City and County of San Francisco for Public Works to its completion by the Swinerton-Power JV team of Power Engineering Construction Co., Ltd. Swinerton, Shah Kawasaki Architects, and Liftek Consulting.

