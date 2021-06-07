Mexican Haitians seeking protection face tough choices – WJET / WFXP / YourErie.com





Ciudad Reales, Mexico (AFP) – Adrian is about to settle in his third new city since 2016, when his wife was raped and his mother was murdered in Haiti. He goes everywhere except home.

“Why did they send us back to Haiti?” He, his wife, and about 20 others are from Haiti, outside a cheap Mexican hotel a few blocks from the border with El Paso, Texas. I lived last month. “We have nothing there. There is no security…. I need a solution to prevent it from being returned to my country.”

Haitians were delighted when the US Department of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mallorcos, announced last month that it would extend protections for Haitians living in the United States for 18 months. , exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. ”

This grace period will benefit an estimated 100,000 people who arrived after the devastating earthquake in Haiti in 2010 and will be eligible for TPS.

Mayorcas noted that this does not apply to Haitians outside the United States, saying that migrants may return home by air. Haitians must have been in the United States on May 21 to qualify.

The Biden administration has disappointed its pro-immigration allies by significantly increasing the number of return flights to Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince. The government chartered 14 flights in February and 10 in March, more than any other destination, according to witnesses at the border, an advocate for flight tracking at US immigration services. Reduced to 6 trips per month.

Despite the political and humanitarian crisis in Haiti, the expulsion continues, despite the US authorities’ mention of the decision to extend TPS. Kidnapping has become a daily occurrence. UNICEF expects child malnutrition to double this year as an indirect result of an epidemic in a country where 1.1 million people already suffer from hunger.

Adrien, who said he would not reveal his family to protect his wife’s identity, was one of a legion of Haitians who fled the Caribbean after the 2010 earthquake, many of whom were in South America first. she ran away. He went to Chile and others went to Brazil.

When the 2016 Summer Olympics was completed in Rio de Janeiro and Brazil plunged into political turmoil, many Haitians arrived in San Diego across 10 countries by plane, boat, bus or on foot. However, President Barack Obama changed his policy and began deporting Haitian immigrants in 2016. After that, many began calling Mexico their motherland.

A Haitian restaurant has opened in Tijuana, just across the San Diego border, serving mangoes and mashed bananas. The exporting factory to the United States recruited Haitians, who also waited and worshiped at the table in the congregation that added Creole-language services.

In recent months, some Haitians have moved from Tijuana to Ciudad Juarez. Ciudad Juarez is another large border town that operates an export-oriented factory. They are driven by job prospects, a desire to reduce racism, and a temptation to cross borders that they feel are unguarded.

The change was evident on February 3, when US officials expelled dozens of Haitians to Ciudad Juarez. Under public health regulations, only people from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador can be immediately returned to Mexico.

US Customs and Border Protection allowed Haiti to be expelled, but did not explain why this happened.

“They’re on their way to cross,” said Nicole Phillips, director of legal affairs for Haitian Bridge Alliance, an advocacy group. It is a very temporary population. They may start in Tijuana and turn east. Other times, they start in the east and turn into Tijuana.”

Adrian, 34, said he saw racism in Chile and Tijuana. There, he co-entered data for a company that assembles neck braces and other medical devices. He said he saw Mexicans being paid more than double the salary for the same job.

He lost his job when he heard that his temporary work visa had expired and that Ciudad Juarez was working. In a straight line on the bus, he decides to give his new life another chance.

Last month, during the first week in Ciudad Juárez, Adrian asked a downtown dealer to sell merchandise on streets still half empty of COVID-19. No one has forgiven him. The factory is known to employ foreigners, but it no longer has a work permit.

Adrian wants to settle in Ciudad Juarez and save money, saying he might go to the States one day. Currently, he is afraid to return to Haiti and is at risk of applying for asylum or entering the country illegally.

The wound to the back of the head was caused by an attacker flogging with a pistol in 2016 with one of his left hands tied. His mother was a Tate Cali party gathering. The mother was targeted and killed for refusing to participate in the 2016 presidential election, with Jobenel Moise winning.

Adrian believes that the men who killed her and assaulted her wife were employed by the party chief. He recognized him and went to the police, but nothing came out.

Haiti has long suffered from poverty and violence. In April, Prime Minister Joseph Gott resigned amid a spike in murders.

Other Haitians who had been staying at the hotel with Adrien Tijuana also left. Some say they will stay and look for a job. Others said they wanted to go to the United States.

Some people who have been returned to Haiti are reserved only for attempts to return to the United States.

“I have been back in Haiti for more than nine months. I am having a hard time surviving,” said a Port-au-Prince mechanic who was captured by South Texas Border Patrol. “

A 27-year-old man said on condition of anonymity because he was planning to cross the border again. He said he was working in a trade from Chile to Guatemala on his trip to the United States, but was unable to work in Haiti with training as a mechanic.

Another Haitian immigrant, Jean-Pierre, who trained as a mechanical engineer and spoke on the condition that his title not be published for safety reasons, spent two years in Tijuana. After moving to Ciudad Juarez and not finding a job, he said he wanted to go to America. He has a file containing the documents for his final asylum application.

He said his father died due to “political problems” stemming from his work in Haiti’s ruling party.

“I can’t go back to my country,” said Jean-Pierre.

Author Elliot Spagat of The Associated Press in San Diego and Ivins Sanon of Port-au-Prince contributed to this report.

