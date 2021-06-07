Reducing foreign aid could hurt global credibility in UK





When the Prime Minister calls for global cooperation at the G7 summit, Boris Johnson is condemned for his charitable charges and some of his MPs for breaking their commitment to spend 0.7% of the nation’s income on foreign aid. Thirty Conservative MPs are threatening to push for an amendment that would force the government to keep international development spending at current levels. But given Covid’s enormous costs, is that level of spending sustainable? Helia Ebrahimi, our economic correspondent, reported. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

