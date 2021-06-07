Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.4 earthquake – Nicoya, 38 km south of Liberia, province of Guanacaste, Costa Rica, on 2021-06-06 20:27:36





Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Flag as inappropriate, flag useful or interesting, submit your user report!

Samara (47.2 km south of the epicenter) [Map] Very weak vibration (MMI II) (reported by our app)

Malpais, Costa Rica (84.9 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III): While reading on the bed, everything moved from side to side 3 times. There’s a storm outside, too.

47.1 km south of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / very short

Monteverde, Costa Rica (70.9 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal Oscillating (lateral) / 15-20 seconds

San Ramon / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Single side shaking / 1-2 seconds: Sitting on the sofa watching TV, we felt a slight sideways movement. It lasted a few seconds.

Reserva conchal / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: I was lying in bed. I felt the bed vibrate and vibrate. Happened two separate times within 10 seconds.

Playa Jonquilal (38.1 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Vertical Intrusion / 1-2 seconds

Leak / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds

at home. / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: Sorry in Potrero.

Los Pargos (39.5 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single head bump / 1-2 seconds: Sounds like a door has been slammed

Samara Guanacaste / Weak (MMI III) vibration / Single side vibration / Very short: Not big but it’s the first I’ve felt since 2012

Paquera / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / Very short

Westin Conchal / Light shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Samara, Guanacaste, Costa Rica / Very weak (MMI II) vibration / Single side vibration / Very short

Tambor Costa Rica / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swinging / 5-10 seconds

Tamarindo (39.7 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rumble, shaking / 2-5 seconds: window and house shaking

Samara (46.7 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 sec: I was lying on my bed when I felt a large animal climb on it. My roommate felt the same thing and another girl in another house did too.

Ostional (37.1 km SW of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Vibration / 2-5 sec: vibrate then strong vibrate.

44 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Vibration / 1-2 sec: Very fast but strong tremor

W Playa Conchal / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Oscillates vertically and horizontally / 2-5 seconds

Villarreal / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds 1-2

Nambi de nicoya / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Complex movement that is difficult to describe / Too short

12.9 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds: First small beep, horizontal movement, then second movement with larger horizontal vibration

Playa Hermosa, Guanacaste / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Too short: Caused my stove to squeak

Palmares (118.1 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Single vertical bump / 2-5 seconds: Very fast and a little noisy (Reported by our app)

Playa Grande (13 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rumble, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Ocotal, guanacast / mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: clinical shaking

Tamarindo / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Nosara, guanacast / mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Playa Conchal Costa Rica (37.6 km west-northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III): short-lived, felt in the toilet

Samara/moderate vibration (MMI V)

Nosara (41.7 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 2-5 seconds

resting / moderate shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / very short

Samara / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / 1-2 seconds

28.7 km west of the epicenter [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds

Altos de flamingo / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

Playa del Coco (36.7 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] Very weak tremor (MMI II) 1-2 sec: Very slight tremor. (Reported by our app) 35 km WNW of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds (reported by our app)

46.7 km south of the epicenter [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 sec: not very strong, I felt something shaking my bed when I was on the ground floor

Malpais / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 2-5 s: not c

Tamarindo / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 2-5 seconds

39.3 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

39.4 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] Mild vibration (MMI IV)

Nicoya, Guanacaste, Costa Rica (14.9 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: shake the house for a few seconds

37 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 1-2 seconds

