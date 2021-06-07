Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.8 earthquake – Antique Province, 58 km northwest of Iloilo City, Philippines, on Monday, June 7, 2021, at 7:49 pm (GMT +8)





Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

Alangan Sibalom vintage / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: I felt like I had been electrocuted I was lying down; -;

San Jose, vintage / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rumble, shaking / 5-10 seconds: earthquake

Barangay Evelio B Javier Hamtic Antique (33.6 km SSW from the epicenter) [Map] Mild vibration (MMI IV)

Camangahan, Bugasong, mild/moderate shaking (MMI V)/rattling, shaking/2-5 seconds: nervous, anxious

Barbaza / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Vertical Protrusion / 1-2 seconds

Guisijan Laua-an / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 2-5 seconds

Bogasong (10.8 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shake (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 sec: Sudden strong jolt as if something had hit the house but it was more than a jump, then side-to-side movement gradually decreases for several seconds

22.8 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Vertical Intrusion / 1-2 seconds

18.4 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 20-30 seconds

Atika (28.7 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Patnaungun, vintage/moderate vibration (MMI V)/2-5 seconds

Al-Atika (13.9 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal Oscillating (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Bogasong / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Complex movement difficult to describe / 5-10 seconds

27.2 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds

Valderrama, vintage/light shaking (MMI IV)/rattling, vibrating/2-5 seconds

15.6 km north from the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds

San Jose Antique / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single vertical bump / 1-2 seconds

Magcalon, San Jose (27.1 km SW of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds

Patnaungun / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 10-15 seconds

San Juan Sepalum Archeology / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Very short: small earthquake

San Jose (30 km SW of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds

28.7 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos