Video shows GOP state lawmaker telling protesters how to break Oregon Capitol





An Oregon state lawmaker has been implicated in a debate over Covid-19 restrictions after protesters were allowed to enter the closed state Capitol building, a new video shows in a video showing how to enter the Capitol, which has sparked clashes between protesters. and police. Rep. Republican Mike Nearman appears in a 78-minute video in which he talks about the steps to set up an unidentified audience for “Operation Hall Pass,” according to a clip posted by Oregon Public Broadcasting on YouTube and played on December 16, 2020. It is not clear who knows who is recording. At the beginning of the video, Nearman tells the people in attendance that “they will be able to develop some tools for what the legislature is doing and how to participate in what the legislature is doing.” Later in the video, Oregon state representatives and spectators were discussing the Covid-19 restrictions and people who could not enter the Capitol. He will then begin to determine how to enter the building and who to call. Earlier this year, in a statement published by The Oregonian, Nearman said he had suffered “mafia justice,” that he did not tolerate violence, and that the Capitol building should be constitutionally open to the public. His lawyer Jason Short told CNN he appeared on behalf of Nearman in the lawsuit. No application has been filed, he said. His lawyer also had no comment on the video. #Newday #LauraJarrett #CNN.



source