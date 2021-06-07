The Mexican leader will lose ground in a crime-ridden poll – BBC News





Mexico’s midterm elections have affected one of the bloodiest campaigns, even in a country known for its drug cartel wars and major homicides. A severed head went into a polling station and five workers were killed on the eve of the vote. Preliminary results suggest that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party and its allies will retain a majority in the chamber, but only two-thirds needed to approve major changes will remain. Many voters say the president has not boosted the economy and reduced crime. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

